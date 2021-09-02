Former England Cricketer Rob Key Backs Ollie Robinson to Succeed in Test Cricket

England speedster Ollie Robinson has impressed many with his performance in the ongoing five-match Test series against India. Robinson is also the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing red-ball series ahead of the likes of legendary seamer James Anderson, Mark Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. He has picked 16 wickets in three games with the help of two five-wicket hauls and a staggering average of 19.06. Following his brilliant spell in the highly competitive series, several past and present cricketers have lavished praises on the 27-year-old. And, now the former England cricketer Robert Key, who has represented the English team in 15 Tests and five ODIs, has also joined the bandwagon.

On Wednesday, while writing in his column for Yahoo Sports, Key reckoned that Robinson fits perfectly in England’s Test setups alongside veteran greats Anderson and Stuart Broad.

He also backed Robinson to succeed in the toughest format of the game as he has the skills as well as the confidence to do so. The veteran credited Robinson’s County team Sussex’s for his success. Key opined that the young English star in not intimidated by a batsman’s reputation and stature in international cricket.

Drawing a comparison between Robinson and Australian great Glenn McGrath and Josh Hazelwood, Key said that he has a similar “high release point” to him. “He puts the ball in an extremely awkward place, exactly where batters don’t want it. Most bowlers try to hit the top of off, but these guys (Robinson, McGrath and Hazelwood) seem to get more out of the pitch, and more lateral movement,” Key further wrote.

Moving on to the Test series,the red-ball bilateral tournament between India and England is currently tied at 1-1. Following India’s sensation win over Lord’s Test, the Joe Root-led England made a remarkable comeback in the Leeds Test to level the series.

The fourth Test match will be played at the Oval stadium of London, starting from September 2.

