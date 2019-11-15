Former England Keeper Geraint Jones to Start New Innings as Firefighter

Former England wicket-keeper Geraint Jones is all set to start his new journey as an on-call firefighter with his local brigade in Kent, according to the Dailymail.co.uk.
Jones, 43 is already a business studies teacher and a school cricket coach, and this would be a part-time profession for him.
"People have asked why and I can't really pinpoint anything specific,' said the former Kent keeper-batsman of joining the service.
"It's just something that's been there for a while. I looked into it when I was still playing but it couldn't have worked out then.
"Then I was driving by my fire station in Sandwich a few months ago. They had a banner up saying they were recruiting and it sparked that interest in me.
"Last Friday I finished my training course and as of Wednesday night I'll be available to go out "on the run", as they call it."
During his playing days, not only did Jones feature for England, but also appeared for his native Papua New Guinea in their inaugural ODI. The team has come a long way since then and have also qualified for T20I World Cup next year in Australia.
"To be part of the journey they started on in earnest in 2010 was amazing,' said Jones. 'And for the last eight or nine years they've worked incredibly hard. I played for Papua New Guinea when we got full ODI status and the difference that made financially means they have gone from strength to strength.
"I played with quite a few of those still there and to see them now have a chance to go to a World Cup is fantastic. They will get huge support and I will say from this far out - watch their fielding. They are real athletes."
