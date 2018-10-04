Former England Opener Nick Compton Calls Time on Career

Loading...
The 35-year-old English batsman, the grandson of English legend Denis Compton, played 16 Test matches and scored 775 with an average of 28.70.
“The pinnacle of my career was following in my grandfather Denis Compton’s footsteps, having achieved my dream of playing and winning Test series for England,” the former England international told the Middlesex’s website.
Compton, who also played alongside the recently retired Alastair Cook, is best remembered for his back-to-back tons against New Zealand in 2013. The right hander was also part of the England team that clinched a famous series win in India after 28 years.
“I am particularly proud of my successful opening partnership with Alastair Cook and our series victory in India. There have been some challenges that I have had to confront, but in spite of these I feel incredibly fortunate to have had this career.
Like his grandfather, Nick represented Middlesex and made his debut in 2004 and before playing five seasons with Somerset (2010-2014).
Compton returned to play for his beloved Middlesex in 2014, but did not feature in the 2018 campaign.
“It seems fitting that I have decided to retire now – 2018 is the year Middlesex awarded me a Testimonial Year. It is also my grandfather's centenary and it gives me huge pride in being able to pay tribute to someone that has left such a positive legacy in my life and in British sport. I hope I did all I could to keep the Compton Family flag flying."
Middlesex Cricket CEO Richard Goatley said: “It is a sad day for us that Nick Compton has retired from professional cricket. Nick has been a very special servant to the club, culminating in his key role in the Championship winning success of 2016. We are delighted that he will remain with the club in an ambassadorial role.”
First Published: October 4, 2018, 11:06 PM IST