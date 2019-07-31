Former Glamorgan Pacer Malcolm Nash Dies Aged 74

Former Glamorgan pacer Malcolm Nash died at the age of 74 on Wednesday (July 31).
He collapsed while attending a sports dinner in London last night and was taken to hospital where he passed away.
The left-arm seamer was smashed for six sixes in an over by Sir Garfield Sobers in Swansea in 1968. It was the first time any bowler had conceded six maximums in an over in first-class cricket.
Nash himself once smacked four consecutive sixes in an over from Dennis Breakwell of Somerset. He also set what was then a club record of nine sixes in a championship innings, against Gloucestershire at Swansea in 1973.
In a career spanning close to 20 years, Nash took 993 wickets in 336 first-class games at 25.87. He also featured in 271 List A games in which he took scalps at an average of 21.27.
Nash played a key role in Glamorgan's win over Australia in 1968 and also helped them reach the first one-day final at Lord's in 1977.
He also led Glamorgan for a couple of seasons before playing his final one-day match for Shropshire in 1985.
