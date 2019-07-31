starts in
days hours mins

Former Glamorgan Pacer Malcolm Nash Dies Aged 74

Cricketnext Staff |July 31, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
Former Glamorgan Pacer Malcolm Nash Dies Aged 74

Former Glamorgan pacer Malcolm Nash died at the age of 74 on Wednesday (July 31).

He collapsed while attending a sports dinner in London last night and was taken to hospital where he passed away.

The left-arm seamer was smashed for six sixes in an over by Sir Garfield Sobers in Swansea in 1968. It was the first time any bowler had conceded six maximums in an over in first-class cricket.

Nash himself once smacked four consecutive sixes in an over from Dennis Breakwell of Somerset. He also set what was then a club record of nine sixes in a championship innings, against Gloucestershire at Swansea in 1973.

In a career spanning close to 20 years, Nash took 993 wickets in 336 first-class games at 25.87. He also featured in 271 List A games in which he took scalps at an average of 21.27.

Nash played a key role in Glamorgan's win over Australia in 1968 and also helped them reach the first one-day final at Lord's in 1977.

He also led Glamorgan for a couple of seasons before playing his final one-day match for Shropshire in 1985.

Englandgary sobersGlamorganMalcolm Nash

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more