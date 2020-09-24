Former Gloucestershire Player Leaks Erotic Pictures of Ex-girlfriend, Escapes Punishment

Former Gloucestershire player Grant Hodnett landed himself in trouble after he forwarded erotic photos of her girlfriend, to her family. But the 38-year-old Hodnett defended his move saying she was at risk and needed help. He also went on to call his girlfriend a ‘liar and psychopath’, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Former Gloucestershire player Grant Hodnett landed himself in trouble after he forwarded erotic photos of her girlfriend, to her family. But the 38-year-old Hodnett defended his move saying she was at risk and needed help. He also went on to call his girlfriend a ‘liar and psychopath’, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

ALSO READ - England and Wales Cricket Board to Cut 20% of Jobs because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Prosecutor Lucy Fitch-Adams told the court how the cricketer sent them an envelope that contained her erotic pictures, a letter describing her personal life and the sites she worked for. Fitch Adams went on to say that she feels scared at Hodnett's persistent behaviour.

ALSO READ - Yorkshire Looks Into Claim Of 'Institutional Racism' At Club, Eoin Morgan Says No Place for Racism

As per Adams, “her ex is recovering from alcoholic habits and believes that cricketer is pushing her towards a mental breakdown. She wants his persistent and unwanted behaviour to stop as it is making her life more and miserable,” as quoted by Daily Mail UK.

But the cricketer for now has managed to avoid jail due to a lot of positive references and by ‘previous good character.’ In the defence of Hodnett, Mark Haslam threw light of a lot of incidents where he displayed good character. Haplam stated: ‘The defendant accepts that his conduct was not just inappropriate, but totally unacceptable. It was not for him to go on a moral crusade.