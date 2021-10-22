Former Hong Kong Skipper Anshuman Rath to Play for Odisha in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India’s domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali will start on November 4 and the event is scheduled to conclude on November 22. Ahead of the start of the series, the uncapped players of the country are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. Going into the tournament, this year, the players will have extra incentive to be at their best as the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is set to take place next year. Among the several players featuring in the tournament this year, one player, in particular, has attracted everyone’s attention – Anshuman Rath.

Rath, a holder of an Indian passport, had represented and led the Hong Kong cricket team in the past. After playing 18 ODIs and 20 T20Is for his surrogated country, Rath has now decided to return to India and play for his state team Odisha in pursuit of his dream to represent India on the international level one day.

It must be mentioned that as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s ambit, Rath also completed his year-long cooling-off period to be eligible to play under BCCI as a local player.

On Thursday, after receiving his Odisha jersey, an ecstatic Rath penned down a beautiful post on Instagram, thanking everyone for their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Rath (@anshy.r)

“4 years and 6 months… it’s been a tough journey, to say the least, and would like to thank all the people who stuck by me during this difficult period,” Rath captioned the photograph on the Facebook-owned platform.

He also expressed his gratitude to Cricket Odisha for allowing him to represent the state.

Rath hogged the attention of the cricket fraternity of the country in 2018 during an Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong.

Chasing 286 for victory, Rath scored 73 runs off 97 balls for Hong Kong. However, he was not able to inspire his side to victory as India won the match by 26 runs.

A year after Asia Cup, Rath quit Hong Kong cricket with the hopes to represent India someday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here