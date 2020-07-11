Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Former India All-rounder's Wife Tests Covid-19 Positive

The wife of Minister of State for Sports in West Bengal and a former all-rounder in the Indian cricket team, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

Kolkata: The wife of Minister of State for Sports in West Bengal and a former all-rounder in the Indian cricket team, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

Smita Sanyal Shukla, a deputy secretary in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, tested positive for the infection on Friday, they said.

She has a mild fever and is in home isolation as per the prescribed protocol, the health officials said.

"Yes, my wife Smita has tested positive for COVID-19. She has a mild fever and is taking prescribed medicines. I, our two sons and my aged father have quarantined us at home. We will get ourselves tested for COVID-19 on Thursday," Shukla, also a former Bengal Ranji team captain, told PTI.

ALSO READ | CAB Secretary and Sourav Ganguly's Brother Snehasish Rubbishes Reports of COVID-19 Infection

Earlier, reports of Snehashish Ganguly getting infected had surfaced online. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday rubbished reports about its secretary Snehasish Ganguly getting infected with coronavirus, saying the former first-class cricketer is in fine fettle.

"This is to clarify that CAB Honorary Secretary Snehasish Ganguly is perfectly fine contrary to the fake news doing rounds about his corona infection.

"I am perfectly healthy and doing office everyday. The news doing round about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," he said in a statement.

"Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that is doing rounds", he added.

There have been reports of family members of Gangly testing positive for COVID-19.

