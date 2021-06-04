CRICKETNEXT

Former India Allrounder Irfan Pathan Honoured by Gujarat Govt For His Covid Relief Efforts

While the Covid-19 pandemic has brought a wave of tragedy for people, it has also become a chance for many people to embrace humanity and help others in this time of need. From celebrities to neighbourhood support groups, many have come forward to mobilise monetary and other aid for people.

One such personality who has supported people in these testing times is former Indian allrounder Irfan Pathan. He was recently felicitated by the Gujarat government for contributions in India’s Covid-19 fight since the emergence of the pandemic.

Irfan, and his older brother Yusuf Pathan, have been actively raising funds and helping those in need. Both of the brothers are Covid survivors themselves. They provided free meals to the residents of Vadodara and South Delhi earlier this year. Additionally, the brothers also donated masks and other essential supplies to policemen who have been active on ground despite the raging pandemic. While most of the citizens are advised to stay at home, the frontline workers like police personnel, doctors, cleaners, and so on don’t have that protection.

Irfan and Yusuf didn’t stop their Covid relief attempts at just that. The duo runs the Cricket Academy of Pathan’s (CAP). Through CAP, they donated ration that would be enough to feed over 90,000 families. They also dispatched many oxygen concentrators in collaboration with Mehmoodkhan S Pathan Charitable Trust.

Due to their extraordinary efforts, the Gujarat government took a moment to felicitate Irfan Pathan.

Irfan turned to Twitter to thank them.

“Thank you @ADevvrat sir for felicitating me. big admirer of your initiatives and good work,one being the ‘Corona Sewa Yagna’, which helped a lot of ppl in this pandemic. Thank you for being a wonderful host,Your words will inspire me to do a lot in future. Good work @AmitabhShah,” he wrote.

“Keep doing great work @IrfanPathan

Bhai…Love you brother…real heroes never retired…you & some other prove it.” a fan replied while many others congratulated him.

