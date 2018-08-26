Former India And Bengal Player Gopal Bose Passes Away at 71

Loading...
Bose had gone to London with his wife to spend time with his son. During the vacation, he complained of chest pain and was admitted to a nearby hospital where doctors also diagnosed problems in his kidneys. He was in the Intensive Care Unit for three days before succumbing to his illness.
Known for playing long innings in the domestic circuit, Bose featured in 78 first-class matches for Bengal where he scored 3757 runs at 30.79. He was also a handy off-spinner and scaled 72 wickets over the course of his 10-year long career.
In the early 70s, Bose was seen as one of the prime contenders to partner Sunil Gavaskar in the Indian team. It was his knock of 170 for Rest of India in an Irani Trophy match against Bombay in 1973-74 that brought him to the national reckoning. He was then picked for the tour of Ceylon, now Sri Lanka, where he scored a 100 and added 194 runs for the opening wicket with Gavaskar in an unofficial Test. He was then selected for the 1974 England tour but failed to do well in the tour games, and hence didn't feature in any of the Tests.
However, Bose did play an ODI at the Oval where he scored 13 and picked up the wicket of David Lloyd. Bose was later chosen for the home series against West Indies but did not get a game. He never made it to the national side thereafter.
Apart from being the Bengal selector and coach of the junior team, Bose was also the manager of the Virat Kohli-led Under-19 side that lifted the trophy in 2008.
The cricket fraternity condoled the demise of Bose with heartfelt tributes.
Lost a very dear person today ..luckily he was with his entire family in Birmingham ..will miss him ..may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/yiqgMjicSR
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 26, 2018
A shocking news coming in. Fomer Bengal captain Gopal Bose, who was a part of @bcci Indian squad of 74 England series has passed away. He was undergoing treatment in UK where hi son resides. A fabulous analyst and coach of many current and former @CabCricket players. #RIP
— Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) August 26, 2018
Shattered to hear about the demise of Gopal Bose, loved discussing cricket with him. Difficult to find a better student and a teacher of the game. You will be missed sir 🙏🙏
— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 26, 2018
Just heard Gopal Bose is no more. Had come to know him well and this is a massive loss for Bengal cricket.
Rip.
— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 26, 2018
First Published: August 26, 2018, 2:48 PM IST