Former India And Bengal Player Gopal Bose Passes Away at 71

Lost a very dear person today ..luckily he was with his entire family in Birmingham ..will miss him ..may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/yiqgMjicSR

A shocking news coming in. Fomer Bengal captain Gopal Bose, who was a part of @bcci Indian squad of 74 England series has passed away. He was undergoing treatment in UK where hi son resides. A fabulous analyst and coach of many current and former @CabCricket players. #RIP