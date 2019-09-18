Former India Batsman Dinesh Mongia Announces Retirement

Former India batsman Dinesh Mongia has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, after having last played for Punjab way back in 2007.
Mongia was part of the Indian team which took part in the World Cup in South Africa in 2003, going in place of VVS Laxman. He made his debut against Australia in 2001, after performing consistently in the domestic circuit for Punjab for six years.
Mongia then played 57 ODIs for India, scoring 1230 runs at an average of 27.95, and his most memorable knock came against Zimbabwe at Guwahati in March 2002. In first class matches, Mongia has 21 hundreds to his name in 121 games.
Mongia’s involvement with the Indian Cricket League in 2007 led to him being banned by the BCCI, and while most players who were banned later got amnesty, Mongia was the only exception. He will now take up coaching assignments.
