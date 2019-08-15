Former India Batsman VB Chandrasekhar No More

Former India batsman VB Chandrasekhar passed away earlier on Thursday (August 15) in Chennai following a cardiac arrest at the age of 57.
Popularly known as VB in the cricketing fraternity, Chandrasekhar is survived by his wife and two daughters.
A hard-hitting opening batsman, he played for India in seven ODIs, with a knock of 53 being his best score.
Once he called time on his cricketing career, Chandrasekhar focused on coaching and commentary. He also served as a national selector for a brief period and had been part of the Tamil Nadu team that won the Ranji Trophy in 1988.
He scored 160 in the quarter-finals against Uttar Pradesh and 89 in the final against Railways before following that up with a 56-ball fourth-innings century in the Irani Trophy against Rest of India, at the time the fastest ton in first-class cricket by an Indian. He scored a total of 4999 runs at 43.09 in first class cricket.
He was also the manager of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for the first three years and was a crucial part of the think tank that brought MS Dhoni into the setup and built a strong core around him.
He also owned a team, VB Kanchi Veerans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), apart from a state-of-the-art cricket academy in Chennai.
