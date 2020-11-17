- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
Former India Bowler Sudeep Tyagi Announces Retirement From All Formats
Former India pacer Sudeep Tyagi on Tuesday announced retirement from all formats of the game.
- PTI
- Updated: November 17, 2020, 10:35 PM IST
Former India pacer Sudeep Tyagi on Tuesday announced retirement from all formats of the game.
The 33-year-old played four ODIs -- from which he took three wickets -- and one T20 International. He last played for India in 2010. He featured in 14 Indian Premier League matches for Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"This is the most difficult decision I ever made, to say goodbye to my dream," he tweeted.
This is the most difficult decision i ever made , to say goodbye to my dream . #sudeeptyagi #teamindia #indiancricket #indiancricketer #bcci #dreamteam #ipl pic.twitter.com/tN3EzQy9lM— Sudeep Tyagi (@sudeeptyagi005) November 17, 2020
"I have achieved what is every player's dream to represent the country and wearing the Indian flag is a dream I lived," he said.
"I want to thank MS Dhoni under whom I played my first ODI. I want to thank my role models Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh and Suresh Raina. It is very difficult to do this but to move ahead we must let go."
Tyagi was also congratulated by some of his teammates.
Congratulations on the achievements which u had on a cricket field. Best Wishes ahead Sudeep. May God always bless you— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) November 17, 2020
Congratulations bro on ur wonderful cricket journey best wishes— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) November 17, 2020
Congratulations brother! Here is to your fantastic contribution to the world of cricket. You have been a pride of UP & specially our Ghaziabad. Wising you lots of success ahead. https://t.co/1xJ4NARzeQ— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 17, 2020
Tyagi played 41 first-class matches from which he picked 109 wickets and also featured in 23 List A matches (31 wickets). He played two seasons in the IPL in 2009 and 2010.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking