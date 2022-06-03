Former india Captain mohammad azharuddin Says Virat Kohli's Confidence Will be Back once he he get a big score

Virat Kohli’s current form is currently the biggest talking point in the cricketing circle. The former Indian captain, who earned the tag of ‘run machine’, has been struggling to get big scores for more than two years now. He even relinquished the captaincy across all formats of the game to focus on his batting and manage the workload but consistency is yet to be achieved.

The recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 turned out to be one of the worst seasons for Kohli. He scored 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73. He also scored a couple of fifties but on most of the occasions, he was dismissed in the 20s.

Former India captain and stylish batter Mohammad Azharuddin believes that Kohli’s ‘staggering consistency’ during his peak, some two years back, has set the benchmark so high that even if the charismatic cricketer scores in the 50s or 60s, his fans feel he has underperformed.

“With Virat Kohli, what happens is that even if he scores a 50, people say he has failed. I think it happens to every cricketer, even the best of the players have gone through these lean periods,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

The ex-India skipper opined that it’s just a matter of time before Kohli rediscovers his form. Azhar added that just one century for the ace Indian batter will get him firing again.

“There is nothing wrong with his technique. Sometimes you also need a little bit of luck. If he gets one big score, a big hundred, the aggression and the confidence will come back,” added Azhar.

Kohli has endured a long lean path, having not scored a century since November 2019 in any of the three formats. He is the highest-ever run-getter in a single IPL season when he scored 973 in 2016 for RCB.

Azhar also spoke about the return of Hardik Pandya, stating that the all-rounder needs to show consistency, especially after a victorious campaign in the IPL 2022.

“He has the ability, he has done well for the Indian team, but because of the injuries, he was not in the team consistently. He has come back now, he is bowling his four overs. How long he will bowl we really don’t know. But we definitely want him to bowl since he is an all-rounder,” Azhar said.

