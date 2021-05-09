CRICKETNEXT

Former India Captain Nari Contractor Denied Second Dose of Covid Vaccine in Mumbai

Nari Contractor's son Hoshedar has written a social media post out shear frustration after being denied the vaccine for the second time.

Former India captain Nari Contractor and his wife were denied the second dose of Covid vaccine for the second time due to unavailability. Contractor (88) and his wife Dolly (89), who is visually impaired, were accompanied by their son Hoshedar (61) to the Cama Hospital in Mumbai where they were denied entry. Hoshedar wrote a social media post and asked why they are denied of vaccine when they have registered on Cowin earlier.

“To get my parents ready for the shot it takes three hours to prepare them. Then to transport them to the centre is an ordeal for somebody who is immobile. Why were the appointments given if there were no vaccines? Just returning home from the centre. This is not the first time we were sent home without a vaccination and hence wanted to share my frustration of how our public health system has failed. This is downright harassment!”

Nari and Dolly had taken their first dose on March 5, since then the family is busy trying to book slots for them but to no avail.

Speaking to Sunday mid-day, Hoshedar said: “We can understand shortage of vaccines. But scheduling is not rocket science. The slots should be open as per the availability of vaccines at the particular centre. This not the first time…twice before I had to return after getting a message of cancellation 15 minutes before the scheduled time. There was no message this time.”

“We have been patiently waiting to get slots which are hard to come by and appointments were made as mandated. We get a slot at Cama Hospital on Saturday but the hospital refused to let us inside,” he added. The BMC have reacted to the issue, saying the app falls in the purview of the Centre and they have got nothing to do with the glitch. “There is a technical issue with the registration process of the Cowin app. It is managed by the central government and the BMC has no control over it,” a BMC officer was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

