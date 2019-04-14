Former India Captain Rahul Dravid Will Not be Able to Vote

Loading...
Dravid, an icon during the 2018 Assembly elections in Karnataka, moved houses and got his name deleted from his old constituency in Indiranagar. However, his name was not added in the new constituency list before the deadline.
The former cricketer’s brother had submitted the required documentation for deletion of names from the list, but Dravid had not filled the form to add his name in his new constituency. The BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad also clarified that the while the documents for name deletion had been submitted, the documents for inclusion can only be submitted by the voter himself.
“Our officials visited his house twice, but we were not allowed inside. We were informed Dravid is touring abroad and there was no message from him to include his name in the voters’ list,” Mathikere sub-division Assistant Electoral Returning Officer Roopa told Times of India.
“Rahul Dravid was in Spain, but was eager to vote. Unfortunately, his name got deleted from the Shantinagar Assembly constituency,” Basawaraju Magi, the Domlur sub-division Assistant Electoral Returning Officer said.
Ironically, there are boards with Dravid’s face urging the people of the state to go out and vote.
While the first draft of voters list was published in January, the final roll was published on March 16.
Additional Chief Electoral Officer KN Ramesh told The News Minute, "He had to submit Form 6 before March 16, otherwise nothing can be done. We came to know about this only after we finalised the electoral rolls. Our officials must have visited his home and if he had then informed us that he had got his name deleted from the Indiranagar list, we could have done something.”
Dravid, the India U-19 coach, is understood to have realised the problem only after March 16 and then contacted the officials concerned.
First Published: April 14, 2019, 12:14 PM IST