Former India Coach John Wright Replies to Ian Healy On 'Unfair' Pitch Remarks Ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Former India coach John Wright has hit back at Australia’s Ian Healy over his ‘unfair’ pitch remarks ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The 58-year-old had stated how BCCI might produce spin-friendly wickets which will help Rohit Sharma and his men lift the trophy 2-1. Meanwhile, Wright, who had coached India between 2000-2005, said that the host organization has the right to prepare wickets according to their own strength.

“Countries playing at home are entitled to produce pitches to suit their own team. That’s not unfair it’s what makes Test cricket great #INDvsAUS #ianhealy," Wright tweeted.

Earlier, Healy had stated how India produced ‘unreasonable wickets’ adding that it only benefits Indian cricketers and should not be promoted again.

“They (India) have got a good team but I’m not too scared of their spinners unless they produce unreasonable wickets. If they produce unreasonable wickets like they did half the series last time (we won’t win), two wickets were just terrible, unfair, spinners jumping over your head on day one," Healy was quoted as saying by SEN on Monday.

“So that type of thing they will play better on than we will, but if they get flat wickets that India used to put out, nice flat batting wickets and bowlers have to work really hard, I think we can do it. But (my prediction is) 2-1 India, if (Mitchell) Starc’s unavailable in the first Test," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Furthermore, Ravi Ashwin had also responded to Healy’s jibe, saying that his statements have certainly spiced up the series. “Australia are not playing any tour matches this time. This is not new. Even India avoids tour games when they go on a few overseas tours. Since Team India’s schedule is packed with international games, it is not possible to turn up for practice games with the same intensity," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a four-match Test series between India and Australia beginning on February 9. The first game will be played at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, while the second, third, and fourth will be held in Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.

