Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Former India Cricketer Believes 'Impulsive' Rishabh Pant is Wasting His Talent

Kirti Azad believes wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is a talented player but his potential will be wasted if he doesn't learn to play with composure.

Cricketnext Staff |July 20, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
Former India Cricketer Believes 'Impulsive' Rishabh Pant is Wasting His Talent

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad believes wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is a talented player but his potential will be wasted if he doesn't learn to play with composure.

Azad believes the 'impulsive' Pant needs to master the art of staying at the wicket as it is only by batting long that he will be able to maximise his impact.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma? Rishabh Pant Reveals Favourite Batting Partner

"He is very impulsive. I think he can turn out to be a very good batsman than keeper. And, if he keeps his head cool, the question is that he wants to hit every ball, you are not playing T20 cricket when you are playing a 50-overs game or a Test match," Azad told Sportskeeda.

"You have to learn to stay at the wicket. If you stay at the wicket, the runs are going to come to you," he added.

"Some good ball takes your wicket, I can understand, but if you hit a big shot and get out, which has happened most of the times as far as Rishabh Pant is concerned, I feel sorry because he is a great talent getting wasted."

Also Read: Watch - Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina Begin Training Together Amid Coronavirus

Former India batsman and current Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif had earlier stated that India haven't figured out Pant's best batting position and as a result, he struggles in national colours.

"An attacking player should get the role a finisher. I feel they haven't been able to figure out on Pant's batting position in the Indian team. In IPL, we know we have to make him play the last 10 overs. He plays his natural game in the IPL and that is why he does well," Kaif had told former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show.

cricketcricket newsIndian cricket teamkirti azadRishabh Pant

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more