Former India Cricketer Believes 'Impulsive' Rishabh Pant is Wasting His Talent

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad believes wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is a talented player but his potential will be wasted if he doesn't learn to play with composure.
Azad believes the 'impulsive' Pant needs to master the art of staying at the wicket as it is only by batting long that he will be able to maximise his impact.
"He is very impulsive. I think he can turn out to be a very good batsman than keeper. And, if he keeps his head cool, the question is that he wants to hit every ball, you are not playing T20 cricket when you are playing a 50-overs game or a Test match," Azad told Sportskeeda.
"You have to learn to stay at the wicket. If you stay at the wicket, the runs are going to come to you," he added.
"Some good ball takes your wicket, I can understand, but if you hit a big shot and get out, which has happened most of the times as far as Rishabh Pant is concerned, I feel sorry because he is a great talent getting wasted."
Former India batsman and current Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif had earlier stated that India haven't figured out Pant's best batting position and as a result, he struggles in national colours.
"An attacking player should get the role a finisher. I feel they haven't been able to figure out on Pant's batting position in the Indian team. In IPL, we know we have to make him play the last 10 overs. He plays his natural game in the IPL and that is why he does well," Kaif had told former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show.
