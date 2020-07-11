Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England lead by 170 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Former India Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Chauhan, who is also a minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet was tested earlier in the day.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 11:50 PM IST
Former India Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Chauhan, who is also a minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet was tested for the virus on Friday.

According to initial media reports, he has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital. Also his family members will be tested for the virus now.

After making his debut for Team India in 1969, Chauhan went on to play in 40 Tests and 7 ODIS. While in Tests he scored 2084 runs at an average of 31, in the ODIs he could only manage to score 157 runs. He along with Sunil Gavaskar formed a potent opening partnership and the duo scored over 3000 runs together.

Earlier in the day, the wife of Minister of State for Sports in West Bengal and a former all-rounder in the Indian cricket team, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Smita Sanyal Shukla, a deputy secretary in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, tested positive for the infection on Friday, they said.

She has a mild fever and is in home isolation as per the prescribed protocol, the health officials said.

"Yes, my wife Smita has tested positive for COVID-19. She has a mild fever and is taking prescribed medicines. I, our two sons and my aged father have quarantined us at home. We will get ourselves tested for COVID-19 on Thursday," Shukla, also a former Bengal Ranji team captain, told PTI.

Before this, Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza had tested positive for Coronavirus too, and a lot of other cricketers around the globe have tested positive.

chetan Chauhancoronaviruscovid-19Off The Field

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more