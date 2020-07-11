Former India Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Chauhan, who is also a minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet was tested for the virus on Friday.
According to initial media reports, he has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital. Also his family members will be tested for the virus now.
After making his debut for Team India in 1969, Chauhan went on to play in 40 Tests and 7 ODIS. While in Tests he scored 2084 runs at an average of 31, in the ODIs he could only manage to score 157 runs. He along with Sunil Gavaskar formed a potent opening partnership and the duo scored over 3000 runs together.
Earlier in the day, the wife of Minister of State for Sports in West Bengal and a former all-rounder in the Indian cricket team, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Smita Sanyal Shukla, a deputy secretary in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, tested positive for the infection on Friday, they said.
She has a mild fever and is in home isolation as per the prescribed protocol, the health officials said.
"Yes, my wife Smita has tested positive for COVID-19. She has a mild fever and is taking prescribed medicines. I, our two sons and my aged father have quarantined us at home. We will get ourselves tested for COVID-19 on Thursday," Shukla, also a former Bengal Ranji team captain, told PTI.
Before this, Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza had tested positive for Coronavirus too, and a lot of other cricketers around the globe have tested positive.
