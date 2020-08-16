Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

236 (91.2)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

7/1 (5.0)

England trail by 229 runs with 9 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Former India Cricketer Chetan Chauhan, Who Had Contracted Coronavirus, Dies at Age 73

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for coronavirus in July and also suffered kidney failure, passed away on Sunday. He was 73.

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Former India Cricketer Chetan Chauhan, Who Had Contracted Coronavirus, Dies at Age 73

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for coronavirus in July and recently suffered from kidney failure, passed away on Sunday (August 16). He was 73.

His health had deteriorated significnantly due to the deadly virus. Chauhan, who was also a minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet in Uttar Pradesh, had suffered from kidney failure and had also been put on the ventilator at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

He was originally admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow when he tested positive for the virus last month but was later shifted to the Medanta.

Chauhan had not yet recovered from the novel coronavirus when he developed kidney and blood pressure problems on Friday, due to which the doctors took the call to put him on life support.

Also Read: IPL 2020 - At Least Five Coronavirus Tests for Players Before Training Begins in UAE

After making his debut for Team India in 1969, Chauhan went on to play in 40 Tests and 7 ODIS. While in Tests he scored 2084 runs at an average of 31, in the ODIs he could only manage to score 157 runs.

He along with Sunil Gavaskar formed a potent opening partnership and the duo scored over 3000 runs together. Chauhan also played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

The coronavirus pandemic had brought cricket - as well as other sports - to a halt for a few months. Live action, albeit behind closed doors, has begun to get underway around the world.

chetan Chauhancoronaviruscovid-19cricketcricket newsIndian cricket team

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more