- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
Former India Cricketer 'Pained' With the Way Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal Have Lost Form
Laxman Sivaramakrishna said teams have found out Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and they need to evolve in order to survive.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 12, 2021, 2:23 PM IST
Back in 2018, when India toured South Africa Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal made a name for themselves in the six match ODI series. Yes, they had already made a name for themselves when it came to individual performance. But hunting in pair is something for which spinners are not known. The duo was outstanding as they ran through Protea top order and India went onto win the series 5-1; Yadav and Chahal were on the top of the world. Well, fast forward to 2021 and the pair is down in the dumps. Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan too stressed on the fact that things are not looking good for them.
Also Read: Born for Cricket – Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Journey From Dehradun to England Via Bengal
“Nothing really pained me more than witnessing the fall of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo was very successful in the early part of their career. Batsmen were not aware of what they were bowling but now they have been found out,” Laxman Sivaramakrishnan wrote in a column on cricket.com.
“There are computer analysts with every team to help batsmen study bowlers. They’re studying the spinners mainly because a lot of foreign players struggle against the spinners.To be successful consistently like an Anil Kumble or a Muttiah Muralitharan or a Shane Warne, you have to keep developing different deliveries (variations) as you progress every year in your career,” he further wrote.”I found Kuldeep has become inconsistent with this line and length and Chahal is not adding more variations to his bowling and has become predictable,” he added.
Also read: ‘When The Right Time Comes, Things Will Fall Into Place’
He said time has come that Rahul Chahar be picked over these players when BCCI sits down to pick the T20 squad. “If the T20 World Cup takes place in India or the UAE, the spinners will have an integral part to play in the middle overs. I think Rahul Chahar has been more impressive than Chahal in the IPL 2021 so far,” Sivaramakrishnan added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
