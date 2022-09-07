Former India Cricketer Reflects On Two Penultimate Overs Bowled By Bhuvneshwar Kumar Which 'Went Awry'

After Team India’s second successive defeat in the Asia Cup, the fingers are now being pointed at the senior players and especially the skipper Rohit Sharma. Fans are now dropping their judgment on how Kohli was a much better captain while Rohit has ‘turned his back on Arshdeep Singh.’ With T20 World Cup being so close, fans are losing it and allegations are flying thick and fast on social media.

Nonetheless, critics are now mentioning how Bhuvneshwar Kumar has failed to bowl the penultimate over effectively, not once, but twice.

Even against Pakistan, Bhuvi bowled a bad over, giving away 19 runs and now against Sri Lanka, Bhuvi gave away 14 runs which clearly raised questions over his death bowling. Let’s not forget that he will be India’s lead bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup.

Slamming the senior cricketer, former India player Dodda Ganesha termed his bowling as unfortunate.

“Two penultimate overs that went awry cost India the matches. Unfortunate that it came from an experienced bowler like Bhuvneshwar. Really disappointing given his reputation over the years.’

Two penultimate overs that went awry cost India the matches. Unfortunate that it came from an experienced bowler like Bhuvneshwar. Really disappointing given his reputation over the years #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #INDvSL #AsiaCup — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 6, 2022



Needing 21 in 12 balls, Sri Lanka scored 14 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, almost sealing it in their favour.

India will be out of the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Chasing what looked like a par score at the innings break, the Sri Lankans were off to a blazing start with openers Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) putting on 91 runs at a brisk rate.

The fifty was up in the sixth over with both batters regularly finding the gaps and the boundaries with consummate ease, putting tremendous pressure on the Indian bowling attack that looked clueless against the positive approach adopted by the two Lankan batters.

However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had other ideas as he struck twice in the 12th over to put the brakes on Sri Lanka’s march.

Ravichandran Ashwin sent back Danushka Gunathilaka (1) to leave Sri Lanka in a spot of bother at 110 for three in the 14th over.

