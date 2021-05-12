CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Former India Cricketer RP Singh's Father Passes Away After Losing Battle With Covid-19

Former India Cricketer RP Singh's Father Passes Away After Losing Battle With Covid-19

Former India Cricketer RP Singh's Father Passes Away After Losing Battle With Covid-19

RP Singh's father passed away this afternoon in Lucknow. A couple of days ago, Piyush Chawla's father too passed away due to Covid-19.

Father of former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh also known as RP Singh has passed away, after losing the battle with Coronavirus. Shiv Prasad Singh was admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow. RP himself broke the news on Twitter.

Also Read: Born for Cricket – Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Journey From Dehradun to England Via Bengal

“It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa. ॐ नमः शिवाय,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Piyush Chawla’s father too passed due to this deadly virus.“With deepest grief,we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in this difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace.”

Mumbai Indians too expressed their grief over the demise of Chawla’s father. They wrote on Twitter, “Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches