Former India Cricketer RP Singh's Father Passes Away After Losing Battle With Covid-19

Father of former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh also known as RP Singh has passed away, after losing the battle with Coronavirus. Shiv Prasad Singh was admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow. RP himself broke the news on Twitter.

It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa. ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏🙏 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 12, 2021

Earlier Piyush Chawla’s father too passed due to this deadly virus.“With deepest grief,we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in this difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace.”

Mumbai Indians too expressed their grief over the demise of Chawla’s father. They wrote on Twitter, “Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong.”

