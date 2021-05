Former India Cricketer Sravanthi's Mother Dies After Contracting Virus; Hospital Waves Off Medical Bills

Former India cricketer KS Sravanthi Naidu’s mother KS Suman died on Saturday after contracting coronavirus. Suman was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Secunderabad and was in a critical state for two weeks after being admitted.

Sravanthi’s father is still being treated after also testing positive for covid-19.

“Sravanthi’s mother was in a critical condition for about two weeks before she breathed her last today (Saturday). Her father was also suffering complications, but we are informed that he is doing better now,” Sravanthi’s friend and former Indian cricketer Archana Das was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

India men’s team captain Virat Kohli was among those to have come forward to Sravanthi’s aid after fielding coach R Sridhar highlighted her difficulties in meeting the medical expenses for her parents undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.

“Former India and Hyderabad cricketer Sravanthi Naidu’s parents are fighting Covid-19. She already spent Rs 16 lakh and is in urgent need of funds for hospital expenses,” Sridhar had tweeted.

Kohli had reportedly donated Rs 6.77 lakh while others from the sports fraternity also came forward towards her aid.

However, with her mother passing away, the corporate hospital has waived off the medical expenses amounting to Rs 5.28 lakh incurred towards the treatment reportedly after the intervention of of Telangana Badminton Association vice-president V Chamundeswaranath and principal secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan.

Sravanthi played one Test, four ODIs and six T20Is between 2005 and 2014 for the India women cricket team.

