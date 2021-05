Former India Cricketer Surinder Amarnath Applies for Junior Selector's Job

Former India batsman Surinder Amarnath has applied for the junior selector’s position in the BCCI. The application deadline for the five vacancies ended last month and the BCCI will soon get going with the selection process. Surinder, the son of the great Lala Amarnath, played 10 Tests and three ODIs for India. He played as many as 145 first-class games and scored more than 8000 runs.

“Our national team is doing well. It is mainly because of the robust structure in place that we keep producing good cricketers. I hope to unearth more of that talent as a junior selector if given the opportunity,” the 72-year-old told PTI.

Besides his rich experience of playing the game, Surinder also has substantial coaching experience. He spent three years in Morocco, developing the game from scratch and was also chief consultant for Goa Cricket Association.

Surinder scored a Test century on debut, against New Zealand in Auckland in 1974. He shared a 204-run stand with Sunil Gavaskar in the same game. As a teenager, Amarnath scored a memorable century at Lord’s for Indian Schools Test Team against England Schools, in which he hit two sixes off the last two balls when India needed nine runs for victory.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has still not committed to compensate the domestic players loss in income due to the curtailed 2020-21 season amid Covid-19 pandemic. “We may think on those lines. But it also depends on what the state cricket associations think. We need to talk to the state bodies for it,” an official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told IANS.

On the other hand, a state official said that if BCCI does decide to compensate the players, it will be difficult to find out which all players played. “The state associations will have to provide the list of players who played last year and who might have played this year. Deciding on who all would have played this year may be a tough thing to do,” a state body official told IANS.

