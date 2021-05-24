CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » Former India International L Sivaramakrishnan Partners With Australian Cricketers to Help in India's Covid Fight

The commentator has partnered with three former Australian cricketers Mathew Hayden, Mike Hussey and Lisa Sthalekar.

Several India cricketers have been actively doing their part in wake of the devastating second wave of Covid-19. Top names like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and others have all come forward to contribute generously.

Now, former Indian leg spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is also strengthening India’s fight against Covid-19. The commentator has partnered with three former Australian cricketers Mathew Hayden, Mike Hussey and Lisa Sthalekar. The lot of four is backing Australian Indian Medical Association which was founded by Dr Paddy Ramanathan, reported the New Indian Express.

According to the report, this collective effort has raised around 20 million Australian dollars since the project was started in the first week of May when Dr Ramanathan had reached out to Sivaramakrishnan.

“As all of us can see, the country is reeling in these tragic times. So all of us wanted to help in whatever way we can. As soon as they came to know about the dire situation, the Indian doctors’ fraternity in Western Australia came together,” Sivaramakrishnan was quoted as saying by the news site.

The joint effort received a boost after some doctors in Western Australia also contributed for the cause, and the first shipment containing ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies has already been handed over to the government of India.

The consignment was sent via Singapore, as Australia has suspended air travel with India due to the Covid situation.

Sivaramakrishnan, along with cricketers and doctors, is also planning to provide mental health support to people who lost their loved ones to Covid. He said many people are not able to come out of the trauma after losing their family member(s) due to the pandemic and therefore, the project by Australian Indian Medical Association will conduct sessions after this wave to tackle the mental health problems of the affected persons.

