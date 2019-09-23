Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

20 Mar, 201914:00 IST

Former India International Madhav Apte Passes Away at 86

Veteran cricketer Madhav Apte died after suffering a cardiac arrest here on Monday morning, a family member said. He was 86.

PTI |September 23, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
Former India International Madhav Apte Passes Away at 86

Mumbai: Veteran cricketer Madhav Apte died after suffering a cardiac arrest here on Monday morning, a family member said. He was 86.

The former India and Mumbai opener was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital where he breathed his last at 6.09 am, his son Vaman Apte said.

Madhav Apte played seven Tests in which he scored 542 runs, with a lone hundred and three fifties to his credit. His highest score was 163 not out. He had a much better first class record where he scored 3,336 runs from 67 matches, including six hundreds and 16 fifties. His highest first class score was 165 not out.

He made his Test debut against Pakistan at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai in November 1952 and played his last test against West Indies at Kingston in April 1953. In his debut Test, he made 30 and 10 not out, respectively.

He was the first Indian opener to aggregate over 400 runs in a Test series (460 runs against West Indies in 1953). He also captained Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Madhav Apte was assigned as the opening batsman by legendary Vinoo Mankad. He played along with several legendary cricketers, including Mankad, Polly Umrigar, Vijay Hazare and Rusi Modi.

He earlier also served as president of the iconic CCI, an official said. Till his last breath, he was president of the 'Legends Club', a group formed to celebrate the achievements of different sportspersons.

Former Mumbai cricketer Shishir Hattangadi took to Twitter to offer his condolences. "Another institution of Bombay and Mumbai Cricket comes to an end. RIP Madhav Rao Apte. Will treasure those long discussions with you cricket from your days!" he tweeted.

"Madhav Apte had a bag of stories. From Vinoo Mankad to his buddy Subhya Fergie Gupte. To listen to him was rewinding cricket history. Dignified affable yet accessible as senior. Passing Pedder Road and Woodland Apartments each time will bring back memories with a smile.#RIP, Hattangadi said in another tweet.

bccimadhav apte

Related stories

Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | September 22, 2019, 12:36 PM IST

Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar

BCCI ACU Chief Calls for Match-Fixing Law, Legalised Betting to Contain Corruption
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 4:09 PM IST

BCCI ACU Chief Calls for Match-Fixing Law, Legalised Betting to Contain Corruption

Indian Women’s Team Player Reports Match-fixing Approach to BCCI ACU
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 11:12 PM IST

Indian Women’s Team Player Reports Match-fixing Approach to BCCI ACU

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more