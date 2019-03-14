Former India Paceman VRV Singh Hangs Up His Boots

Loading...
VRV, who also turned out for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, is 34 years of age and turned out in just 29 First-class games and 37 List A matches in a career that began in 2006 but was cut short due to a lower-back injury. His last match for Punjab in Ranji Trophy was five years back in 2014, where he picked up 2/65 and 5/43 against Jammu & Kashmir to finish with a career tally of 121 first-class scalps at an average of 24.81.
“I am grateful to the BCCI and the PCA for giving me the opportunity to represent the State and the country. I enjoyed my journey and could have done much better had the back injury not troubled me for so long,” said VRV told The Hindu.
The paceman made his Test debut against the West Indies at St. John’s in June 2006, VRV’s last Test in May 2007 at Chittagong. His five-Test career brought him eight wickets. He played in West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh apart from two ODIs in India against England.
“I can’t blame anyone. I tried my best to overcome my injury setback. I worked hard on my fitness but somehow the injury refused to heal. I consider myself fortunate to have played for India and shared the dressing room with some of the greatest names in the game,” the Punjab paceman said.
His best performance in India colours, interestingly, came with the bat, when he scored 29 from No. 11 in India's historic Test win over South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2006.
“I want to be involved with the game as a coach. I have learnt lessons which I would like to share with the youngsters,” VRV said about his future plans.
First Published: March 14, 2019, 10:43 AM IST