Former India Pacer Reveals Why Virat Kohli's Team is More Successful in Tests Abroad

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are regarded as the two most successful Indian skippers ever. Both of them have different captaincy styles and have won numerous accolades for the country. In a recent episode of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar said that while Dhoni depended a lot on slower bowlers, Kohli has more faith in the fast bowlers.

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
Virat Kohli. (Twitter)

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are regarded as the two most successful Indian skippers ever. Both of them have different captaincy styles and have won numerous accolades for the country. In a recent episode of Star Sports' chat show Cricket Connected, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar said that while Dhoni depended a lot on slower bowlers, Kohli has more faith in the fast bowlers.

In fact, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar make the best fast bowling line up among all countries. “The major difference I see is that MS Dhoni used to depend a lot on the spin bowlers to make his strategies. Virat Kohli, in a slight deviation, has shown more faith in fast bowlers,” Agarkar said.

“Because of that when India plays overseas Test matches, it has made a lot of difference to the results. The performance has been better and we have been able to compete more. Probably this was a stark difference because both had a different way of leading, but both got a lot of success,” he further said.

“Virat Kohli has been a captain for such a long time in all formats and we can see how good the results have been. The methods might be different but if you show faith in your players, then you get good results as a captain,” Agarkar added.

Now, the IPL starts in September, and then in December, India will lock horns against the Australians Down Under. Kohli & CO. would like to win there again, having won in the previous series.

