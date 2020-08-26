Former India Pacer Reveals Why Virat Kohli's Team is More Successful in Tests Abroad
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are regarded as the two most successful Indian skippers ever. Both of them have different captaincy styles and have won numerous accolades for the country. In a recent episode of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar said that while Dhoni depended a lot on slower bowlers, Kohli has more faith in the fast bowlers.
Former India Pacer Reveals Why Virat Kohli's Team is More Successful in Tests Abroad
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are regarded as the two most successful Indian skippers ever. Both of them have different captaincy styles and have won numerous accolades for the country. In a recent episode of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar said that while Dhoni depended a lot on slower bowlers, Kohli has more faith in the fast bowlers.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings