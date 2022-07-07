Former India Pacer's Astute Observation On Virat Kohli, Explains The Dark Side of Being In 'Fab Four'

Former India captain Virat Kohli looked in his elements in the one-off Test match against England, especially in the second innings. He came at the crease with the score reading 43/2 and then started hitting his trademark drives until he was out on a jaffa off Ben Stokes for 20. Earlier also he was out for 11 runs in the first innings. As usual, Kohli was getting starts but was not able to convert them into good scores. If Kohli wants to break his Test century drought, which now extends to more than 2.5 years, he would have to play the Bangladesh series in November. It is a long time from here with full focus on T20Is exclusively.

When Zaheer Khan was asked about Kohli’s poor run, he mentioned that the India superstar must be disappointed as he has set the bar so high, adding that being mentioned in ‘Fab Four’ has its own perils.

“Take any player for that matter and especially a player like Virat Kohli will surely be sad. Because he set a higher standard for himself. And the expectations that fans have for him…. Like we all know, who are the so-called fab four? Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. So, whenever somebody else scores, he is also being taken note of. Even if you are also saying that ‘see, Joe Root has scored, so Virat Kohli must also score.’ So, that’s how he is being compared,” Khan was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz’ Youtube channel.

“Obviously, by his very own standards, he would like to come back to that form that we haven’t seen for some time. He was looking good in the second innings, he just got out to a very good ball.“

Kohli last scored a Test hundred against Bangladesh at the Eden Hardens in November 2019. If he scores his next Test hundred in November 2022 against Bangladesh, it will be an end of a three-year cycle that begun against Bangladesh and could end with Bangladesh!

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here