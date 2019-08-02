Former India Physio Patrick Farhat Joins Delhi Capitals

Former India physio Patrick Farhat has joined the IPL’s Delhi Capitals as the Head Physio for the next three years, the franchise confirmed on Friday.
The Australian, who is armed with almost three decades of experience, was with the Indian cricket team for four years before bidding farewell at the end of the 2019 ICC World Cup.
“I am delighted to be working in the IPL again,” Farhart said, on his appointment.
“Delhi Capitals is a team that has made some very positive changes in its setup over the last couple of years, and the result is there to see in the side’s third place finish in the 2019 season. It is certainly a team that is on its way up, and I am excited to be working with the players and support staff members in the upcoming seasons of the tournament.”
“It’s an absolute honour for all of us at Delhi Capitals to have Patrick on board with us,” said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra.
“There is no doubt that he is among the best in the business. Patrick not only has an enviable body of work, but he also commands tremendous amount of respect among cricketers. I am absolutely confident that our players will benefit hugely from Patrick’s presence.”
We are delighted to welcome Patrick Farhart to the #DC family! Patrick, former physio of Indian Men’s national team, joins us as ‘Head Physio’.#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/hsZ45VSGu4— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 2, 2019
Farhat, before joining the Indian team in 2015 has worked with IPL franchises Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.
The Delhi Capitals, who had a change in ownership and name before last season kicked off, finished third before losing to Chennai Super Kings in the playoff stages.
