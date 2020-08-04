Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Former India Player Throws Weight Behind Mayank Agarwal to Come Good in Future

India opener Mayank Agarwal made an exceptional start to his international career and backed up his performances with vital tons at home. But his tour to New Zealand wasn't as successful as he could score only one fifty in two Tests.

Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
Former India Player Throws Weight Behind Mayank Agarwal to Come Good in Future

India opener Mayank Agarwal made an exceptional start to his international career and backed up his performances with vital tons at home. But his tour to New Zealand wasn't as successful as he could score only one fifty in two Tests.

ALSO READ | When Virat Kohli Wanted Helmet to Keep Wickets to Umesh Yadav

Talking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former India pacer Ashish Nehra is of the opinion that Agarwal will learn from his experiences in New Zealand. "It takes time and New Zealand is not an easy place. With my experience, for batters, the most difficult place on this planet when it comes to cricket-playing nations is New Zealand.

"New Zealand has always been tough, so Mayank Agarwal, I am sure he has learnt a lot from the New Zealand tour. And it was not only for him, and for everyone, it was a challenge. He has shown promise, there is no doubt about it. And its early days in his career, you have to give everyone time."

Nehra went on to say that he has come through the ranks, and hence will prove himself and will eventually get better with time.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli: Lot of People Take Good Tours as Milestone, For Me 2014 England Was a Milestone

"He has done really well in domestic games and India-A and that’s how he got his chance. He is not somebody who has been playing domestic cricket for one or two years and suddenly he comes to the scene. He has scored a lot of runs and am sure with time he will get better and better."

ashish nehrabcciIndia vs Australia 2020mayank agarwal

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more