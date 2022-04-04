Former India Seamer Warns Chennai Superkings Going To Crash Out of IPL 2022

On Sunday, Chennai Superkings crashed to their third successive defeat in IPL 2021. This was in complete contrast to what had happed to 2021 where the MS Dhoni-led side went onto win the trophy. However, fans are already comparing this one to 2020 when the team failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in the entire history of the IPL. The former India seamer RP Singh feels it could be another season where the Men in Yellow will once again fail to make it to the last four, if they lose one more match. He said with ten teams in the fray, the equation to make it to the play offs just got tougher.

“Losing three matches anyhow shows its a difficult time for them but if they lose even one more match, then it becomes very difficult to see them making the top 4. Because then you left too far behind with a poor net run rate and lesser number of matches left to be played,” said RP Singh on Cricbuzz.

“With 10 teams, you don’t even know what the math will be, how much points a team needs to make to make it to the top four. Today we didn’t see the CSK we are used to seeing, whether it be the top order or middle order, apart from that one partnership. So it doesn’t look like they are able to plan and take the game forward,” said the former fast bowler.

Punjab Kings rode on a superb bowling performance to beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Sunday. Punjab, after posting 180/8 in their 20 overs, rattled the four-time IPL winners with early wickets as debutant Vaibhav Arora claimed two while Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh got a wicket apiece as CSK were reduced to 36/5 in the 8th over.

