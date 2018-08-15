Former India Skipper Ajit Wadekar Passes Away at 77

Getty Images

V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 15, 2018

Extremely saddened by the news that former Indian cricket captain #AjitWadekar is no more. He led India to many historic victories! My condolences to the friends & family! RIP Sir, you will always be missed! — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 15, 2018

Extremely sad to hear the passing of Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts and prayers with his family. His legacy will go on for ever. — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 15, 2018

With a heavy heart we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways. pic.twitter.com/6zdFtleXB9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2018

Saddened to hear about the passing away of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was a great captain who led India to series wins in England and West Indies in 1971. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPAjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/O2NTykieqb — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 15, 2018

First Published: August 15, 2018, 11:04 PM IST