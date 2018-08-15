Former India Skipper Ajit Wadekar Passes Away at 77

He breathed his last at the Jaslok Hospital in South Mumbai. The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite a mere 37 Test appearances. He scored 2,113 runs in his Test career, including one hundred.
He was also India's first ODI captain, although he appeared in just two matches. Wadekar also served as India's manager in the '90s during Mohammed Azharuddin's tenure as captain. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.
Former and current players reacted to his demise.
V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 15, 2018
Extremely saddened by the news that former Indian cricket captain #AjitWadekar is no more. He led India to many historic victories! My condolences to the friends & family! RIP Sir, you will always be missed!— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 15, 2018
Extremely sad to hear the passing of Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts and prayers with his family. His legacy will go on for ever.— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 15, 2018
With a heavy heart we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways. pic.twitter.com/6zdFtleXB9— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2018
Saddened to hear about the passing away of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was a great captain who led India to series wins in England and West Indies in 1971. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPAjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/O2NTykieqb— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 15, 2018