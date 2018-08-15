Former India Skipper Ajit Wadekar Passes Away at 77

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: August 15, 2018, 11:51 PM IST
Former cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, who led India to their first overseas wins in West Indies and England, passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 77 and is survived by his wife Rekha, two sons and a daughter.

He breathed his last at the Jaslok Hospital in South Mumbai. The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite a mere 37 Test appearances. He scored 2,113 runs in his Test career, including one hundred.

He was also India's first ODI captain, although he appeared in just two matches. Wadekar also served as India's manager in the '90s during Mohammed Azharuddin's tenure as captain. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.

