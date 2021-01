Former India Spinner BS Chandrasekhar Admitted to Hospital in Bangalore

Former India legspinner BS Chandrasekhar has been admitted to a private hospital in Bangalore after suffering a stroke on Saturday.

Former India legspinner BS Chandrasekhar has been admitted to a private hospital in Bangalore after suffering a stroke on Saturday. The 75-year-old is in ICU and is stable, ANI quoted Karnataka State Cricket Association spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya as saying.

"BS Chandrasekhar is admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. He was fine and was watching match when he suddenly complained of fatigue and slurring in speech. So we took him to the hospital. He is fine and will be back home in two days," Sandhya Chandrasekhar, his wife told ANI.

A legendary spinner from Karnataka, Chandrasekhar had played 58 Tests for 242 wickets in an international career that went from 1964 to 1979. He also played one ODI, picking up three wickets.

Chandrasekhar picked up 6 for 38 at The Oval in 1971 to give India their first series victory in England. He also played a key role in India's first win in Australia in 1978, picking up 12 for 104 at Melbourne.