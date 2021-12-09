Former India Spinner Expresses Disappointment at Treatment of Umesh Yadav

The fact that India’s pace battery is currently among the greatest in the world is no surprise. With stellar options like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma, India’s five-pronged pace attack has put in outstanding performances, which mirrors India’s recent Test success. Even in the absence of Bumrah and Shami, the youth have risen to the occasion and performed admirably. According to the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, it is easy to figure out that India’s top two pace bowling choices are Bumrah and Shami, followed by a toss-up between Ishant and Siraj.

However, according to former India spinner Nikhil Chopra, Umesh ends up losing out when it comes to choosing between the options. Even though Umesh hasn’t put in a wrong foot, he is apparently only considered when one or both of the top pacers are rested or unavailable for other reasons. Chopra is taken aback by Umesh’s treatment.

“Look at Umesh Yadav. When he travels overseas, he does not get a chance. In India, when he generates reverse swing and take3-4 wickets, Umesh remains among wickets. Otherwise, for the last few years, I am very surprised to see that Umesh Yadav hardly gets a chance to bowl. He must be saying ‘you aren’t giving me chances either at home or overseas. You are just taking me along on tours’," Chopra expressed on KhelNeeti, on YouTube.

With the Test squad for the South Africa Tour announced, it seems likely that the management will opt to go for a four-seamer and one spinner bowling attack which potentially comprises of Ravichandran Ashwin, Bumrah, Shami, Siraj and a toss-up between Umesh and Ishant.

The full squad is as follows: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

