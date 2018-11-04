Former India U-19 Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar to Captain United States National Team

Loading...
The former Mumbai bowler will be the captain of the US team as they begin the long process of qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup at the ICC World Cricket League Division 3.
Netravalkar played one Ranji match for Mumbai before shifting base to Cornell University to pursue Masters in computer science.
“I gave two years full time to cricket but felt I wasn’t making it to the next level,” Netravalkar told the newspaper from San Francisco.
The software engineer though could not stay away from the game and would make the journey to Los Angeles for weekend matches.
“On Friday, I used to leave a little early from office with a fellow player and drive to LA. We would play a 50-over game in LA on Saturday. Then we would drive back in the night and play a 50-over game in San Francisco on Sunday. It was back to work on Monday. I put in a lot of effort which was noticed by the selectors. I got picked this January when I became eligible for national selection,” he said.
The US team has a mix of players from the subcontinent (India and Pakistan) and the West Indies. The Netravalkar-led team’s next assignment will be in Oman where they will play the Division 3 games.
First Published: November 4, 2018, 1:27 PM IST