Former India Wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra Gets Contract Extension as Assam Coach

Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra's contract as Assam coach has been extended by one year.

  • PTI
  • Updated: December 16, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra's contract as Assam coach has been extended by one year.

The 39-year-old, who featured in six Tests, 12 ODIs for India and played 99 first-class cricket matches and 89 List A games, was appointed Assam's coach last year.

Under Ratra, who has worked with the Indian women's team and the NCA, Assam finished eighth in Group C at the Ranji Trophy last season.

"I got a call from the association on Monday. I am on my way to Guwahati. Looking forward to another season with the team," Ratra told PTI, confirming the development.

The much-delayed Indian domestic season will commence with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the venues for which will be declared later.

The tournament is set to be played across six states under-bio secure environment from January 10 to 31 and teams will have to assemble at their respective bases by January 2.

