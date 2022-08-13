Former Indian Southpaws All Praise for Puma Cricket After Company Dispatches Kits To Winston Benjamin

Puma Cricket is garnering all the attention after the company came to the rescue of Winston Benjamin, a former West Indies cricketer, who had appealed for some cricket kits for the children he trains with in Antigua. After his video went viral, Puma Cricket has responded to his SOS calls on Friday, saying: “We hear you, Winston. Let’s get these kids padded up #WinstonBenjamin” on Friday, and, on Sunday they informed with another tweet that the equipment was packed and sent for delivery.

Adding a colourful picture of the cricket equipment including bats and gloves, PUMA tweeted, “All packed and ready for take off #WinstonBenjamin.”

All packed and ready for take off ✈️ #WinstonBenjamin pic.twitter.com/MbzeipTf1g — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) August 13, 2022



Meanwhile, the tweet garnered praise from two former Indian cricketers: Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh.

In a congratulatory reply to PUMA’s tweet, Raina wrote “Congratulations Team @pumacricket….Great work.”



Furthermore, Yuvraj Singh said: “Cats looking way too cool where is my kit ? Iv got a cricket tournament coming up.”

Cats looking way too cool where is my kit ‍♂️? Iv got a cricket tournament coming up https://t.co/ju20ihnTD4 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 13, 2022



Earlier this month, Benjamin had revealed how lack of funds is impacting cricket at the grassroots level.

“Previously, we used to have a tournament in Sharjah where it used to be like a benefit game for players from different countries. I don’t want benefit. All I want is for somebody to say ‘here is some equipment’ – 10-15 bats, that is good enough for me. I don’t want 20000 US dollars. I just want some equipment so that I can give back to youngsters. That’s all I am asking,” Benjamin said in a video shared by sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

