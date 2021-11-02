Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi Asks BCCI to Disqualify CVC from IPL, Warns The Board of 'Disaster'

The bid for two new teams of the Indian Premier League touched new heights with RPSG Group bidding a whopping Rs 7,090 crore for the Lucknow-based franchise and CVC Capitals bagging the Ahmedabad team for Rs 5,625. But it is not just the price tag of the franchises that are making the news, the participation of CVC Capitals in IPL raised many eyebrows as people pointed out at the company’s alleged involvement in the betting business. Now, former IPL chief Lait Modi has lashed out at Board For Cricket Control in India for allowing CVC to become a part of the cash-rich league.

In a tweet thread that Lalit shared on Tuesday, he warned BCCI of a ‘diaster’ if CVC was allowed to take part in IPL. The tweet featured multiple screenshots of media reports mentioning that BCCI was carrying out an investigation in CVC’s alleged betting business links.

The former IPL chief asked BCCI to disqualify CVC and not wait for any investigation report. He questioned BCCI’s intent against stopping match-fixing and threatened to sue the board if the necessary action was not taken.

While BCCI has refrained from commenting on the issue officially, a report in The Indian Express claimed that the board launched an investigation in CVC capital’s betting links soon after it came into the public light. A BCCI official said that the formalities of franchise ownerships haven’t yet been completed and the board’s legal team is looking into the alleged links. The team is expected to submit their report after Diwali.

CVC Capital has come under the scanner due to its subsidiaries, Tipico and Sisal’s involvement in the betting business. If, after the reports, BCCI decides to snap its ties with CVC, the next highest bidder Adani Group will come into the picture and may get a chance to own the Ahmedabad based franchise. Adani group had bid Rs 5100 crore for the franchise.

