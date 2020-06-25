Former IPL COO Reveals Why Virat Kohli Was Not Picked by Delhi Daredevils
After India won the 2008 U-19 World Cup, Virat Kohli was in the mix of getting picked up for IPL. Delhi Daredevils, instead of taking the hone star Kohli, went in with upcoming fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan, that surprised one and all. Royal Challengers Bangalore then went ahead and bagged the current Indian skipper.
