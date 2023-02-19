Former IPS Spills the Beans On Rahul Johri-Vinod Rai's 'Father-Son Relationship'

Former IPL and the head of BCCI’s Anti Corrution Unit (ACU) Neeraj Kumar has claimed that COA Vinod Raid was partial and almost paid no heed to the complaints of Rahul Johri who was then the CEO of BCCI. He called them ‘father-son duo.’

In the book, Kumar also mentions that Vinod Rai, head of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the BCCI appointed by the Supreme Court to take over the governance of the BCCI in 2017, and the then BCCI CEO Rahul Johri enjoyed a ‘father-son’ relationship, where the “father didn’t wish to hear anything against his prodigal son".

Kumar claims he brought several issues connected with Johri to the notice of Rai.

“He always gave me a patient hearing and made me feel he was on my side and would discipline Rahul Johri suitably. But I noticed he did nothing of the sort," he writes.

“Looking back at the sequence of events, I continue to be appalled and outraged. The defaulting CEO had conspired with the chief administrator to embarrass me and pass on the blame for his own misdoings to me in a meeting and had shared his plans with a journalist.

“Even more hurtful was that Rai pretended to be on my side only a couple of hours earlier and conducted himself in the meeting along the lines his CEO had scripted for him, even when he knew all the facts," he says.

Kumar also writes that with “Anurag Thakur, who had a tight leash on Johri, gone, the CEO gradually came into his own. Johri, who had political clout with a powerful central minister backing him, became the blue-eyed boy of Rai".

According to the author, the main focus of cricket administrators in India should be to ensure that help - monetary or otherwise - for struggling players at the lower level needing aid reaches only the deserving.

Kumar also writes that Indian fans really get a raw deal.

(PTI inputs)

