Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Former Karnataka Coach Arunkumar Appointed USA Head Coach

J Arunkumar was on Tuesday announced as the new head coach of the USA men's cricket team. Arunkumar played 109 first-class matches for Karnataka and scored 7208 runs and is also one of the most successful coaches in Karnataka's history.

IANS |April 29, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
Former Karnataka Coach Arunkumar Appointed USA Head Coach

J Arunkumar was on Tuesday announced as the new head coach of the USA men's cricket team. Arunkumar played 109 first-class matches for Karnataka and scored 7208 runs and is also one of the most successful coaches in Karnataka's history.

"He travelled to the USA to meet support staff, selectors and players at the Talent Camp in Houston and to continue those discussions with us," said USA Cricket CEO Iain Higgins.

"I'm delighted to say that we have subsequently reached agreement with ‘Jak' that he will take up the role and be permanently based in the United States as and when his working visa has been obtained.

"Of course, the COVID-19 crisis has now presented some challenges around the scope of the role in the short/medium term, but we look forward to completing all of the arrangements and to welcoming him more formally in due course."

Arunkumar led Karnataka to back-to-back domestic trebles -- Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Irani Cup -- for two years in succession, in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

j arunkumarUSA

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more