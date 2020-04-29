Former Karnataka Coach Arunkumar Appointed USA Head Coach
J Arunkumar was on Tuesday announced as the new head coach of the USA men's cricket team. Arunkumar played 109 first-class matches for Karnataka and scored 7208 runs and is also one of the most successful coaches in Karnataka's history.
