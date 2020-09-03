Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Former Maharashtra Cricketer Shekhar Gawli Found Dead After Trekking Accident

Former Maharashtra Ranji Trophy player Shekar Gawli was found dead on Wednesday after he fell into a gorge during a trek.

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
Gawli, who was also the fitness coach of Maharashtra's under-23 cricket team, had gone for a tour in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik and that is when the incident in question took place.

"His body was found at around 10am on Wednesday. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," an official from the Igatpuri police station told PTI.

"We at Maharashtra Cricket Association are saddened to hear the news about Shekhar," Bagwan told Mumbai Mirror.

"His family was already going through a tough phase since Shekhar had lost his father just two weeks ago. He had brought in a lot of cricketing experience to our team with his efficient level of training and coaching."

There are, however, conflicting reports on how exactly the incident went down. Some say he slipped during trekking and fell into a 200 feet valley whereas other reports also claim that he fell while taking a selfie.

The search for him began late in Tuesday night, with the local villagers doing their best to look for him but they were unable to do so. Emergency services were also on scene to look for him but they had failed to find him till evening.

The search and rescue operation was halted due to nightfall, according to the district administration. The search had resumed on Wednesday morning which is when his body was discovered.

