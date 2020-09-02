Former Maharashtra Ranji Player Shekar Gawli fell into a gorge on Tuesday and has been missing since.
Gawli, who is also the fitness coach of Maharashtra's under-23 cricket team, had gone for a tour in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik and that is when the incident in question took place.
There are, however, conflicting reports on how exactly the incident went down. Some say he slipped during trekking and fell into a 200 feet valley whereas other reports also claim that he fell while taking a selfie.
The search for him began late in the night, with the local villagers doing their best to look for him but they were unable to do so. Emergency services were also on scene to look for him but they had failed to find him till evening.
The search and rescue operation was halted due to nightfall, according to the district administration. The search had resumed on Wednesday morning.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Former Maharashtra Cricketer Shekhar Gawli Missing After Trekking Accident
Former Maharashtra Ranji Player Shekar Gawli fell into a gorge on Tuesday and has been missing since.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings