Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 24, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 September, 2020

2ND INN

St Lucia Zouks

109/7 (20.0)

St Lucia Zouks
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors*

38/1 (6.0)

Guyana Amazon Warriors need 72 runs in 84 balls at 5.14 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Former Maharashtra Cricketer Shekhar Gawli Missing After Trekking Accident

Former Maharashtra Ranji Player Shekar Gawli fell into a gorge on Tuesday and has been missing since.

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Former Maharashtra Cricketer Shekhar Gawli Missing After Trekking Accident

Former Maharashtra Ranji Player Shekar Gawli fell into a gorge on Tuesday and has been missing since.

Gawli, who is also the fitness coach of Maharashtra's under-23 cricket team, had gone for a tour in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik and that is when the incident in question took place.

There are, however, conflicting reports on how exactly the incident went down. Some say he slipped during trekking and fell into a 200 feet valley whereas other reports also claim that he fell while taking a selfie.

The search for him began late in the night, with the local villagers doing their best to look for him but they were unable to do so. Emergency services were also on scene to look for him but they had failed to find him till evening.

The search and rescue operation was halted due to nightfall, according to the district administration. The search had resumed on Wednesday morning.

cricketcricket newsmaharashtraranji trophyShekhar Gawli

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 5083 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more