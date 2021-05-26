Former Mumbai All-Rounder Ranjita Rane Dies After Fighting With Cancer

Former Mumbai all-rounder Ranjita Rane died in Mumbai on Wednesday, the 26th of May after battling with cancer. Rane played 44 first class matches for Mumbai from 1995 to 2003 and was only in her mid 40s before she succumbed to the deadly disease.

Rane was a bowling all-rounder who bowled medium pace for Mumbai between 1995 and 2003. She was also a hard-hitter and started her career at the Indian Gymkhana in Matunga before going on to play for the Mumbai side.

She was also a well known cricket scorer. The Mumbai Cricket Association expressed grief over the tragic death of their cricketer.

“Deeply saddened to inform that ex-Mumbai cricketer and scorer Ranjita Rane has passed away,” said a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official.

Rane had been admitted to a city hospital for the past fortnight but could not win the battle against cancer.

In more tragic news, another cricketer, Prabhubhai Parmar, who had played for Saurashtra in domestic cricket, passed away after having contracted Covid-19 on Tuesday, the 25th of May. He had represented Saurashtra in four Ranji Trophy matches in 1968-69.

“Everyone at SCA is deeply saddened by the sad demise of Prabhubhai Parmar, yesteryear’s Cricketer of Saurashtra. He left for heavenly abode today fighting a hard battle against COVID-19,” stated the SCA.

His wife had died of the virus just on the previous day on Monday. Former BCCI and SCA secretary Niranjan Shah expressed grief and sorrow at the death of Parmar. He remembered him with fond and happy memories after meeting him at his residence in Bhavnagar in 2017.

The Covid-19 pandemic had caused massive death and destruction all over the country with several lakhs losing their family and loved ones. This includes a number of sportspersons including cricketers.

Piyush Chawla, RP Singh and Chetan Sakariya all lost their fathers to Covid-19 in the month of May. Even as cases are going down all over the country the number of deaths continues to be alarmingly high due to the deadly virus.

Star Indian Women’s cricketer, Veda Krishnamurthy lost her mother and sister to Covid-19 in April and May respectively. ​

