Former Mumbai Cricketer And Renowned Coach Vasoo Paranjape Passes Away

Vasoo Paranjpe, a former Mumbai cricketer who went on to become an influential coach, died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 82.

Paranjpe represented Mumbai in 29 first-class matches, scored 785 runs with two centuries and as many half-centuries. He also took nine wickets as well.

He though attained fame post retirement in the role of a coach and is often credited with having shaped the careers of several superstars of Indian cricket including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma among others.

He also gave Gavaskar the nickname ‘Sunny’.

Former India allrounder and current head coach of the national cricket team Ravi Shastri paid his tributes on social media. “Really saddened at the demise of Vasoo Paranjape. He was an institution in the game with a real positive vibe in whatever he did. Condolences to @jats72 and the family. God bless his soul," Shastri, who is currently with the team in England, wrote.

More to follow…

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here