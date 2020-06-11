Former NCA Director Reveals Pakistan Have Unearthed the Next Shahid Afridi
In an exclusive interview with PakPassion.net, Mudassar spoke in detail about the highlights of his latest tenure at the NCA, the emergence of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah as top quality bowling talents
Former NCA Director Reveals Pakistan Have Unearthed the Next Shahid Afridi
In an exclusive interview with PakPassion.net, Mudassar spoke in detail about the highlights of his latest tenure at the NCA, the emergence of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah as top quality bowling talents
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings