Former Nepal Captain Paras Khadka Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Nepal cricket team captain Paras Khadka on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

Khadka, who is ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade nominee, said he went for a RT-PCR test on Friday and it came positive.

"Having got mild symptoms, I isolated myself from the team over last two days and as I lost my smell and taste since yesterday evening, I conducted my PCR test this morning and the report has come out as Covid-19 positive," he tweeted.

"I am currently under home isolation and will be following all the guidelines as per the doctors..."

Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and veteran spinner Basanta Regmi had also tested positive for the infection recently.