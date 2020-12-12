CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Former Nepal Captain Paras Khadka Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Nepal Captain Paras Khadka Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Nepal cricket team captain Paras Khadka on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

  • PTI
  • Updated: December 12, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
Former Nepal Captain Paras Khadka Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Nepal cricket team captain Paras Khadka on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

Khadka, who is ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade nominee, said he went for a RT-PCR test on Friday and it came positive.

India vs Australia A Live Score, Pink-ball IND vs AUS A Practice Match, Day 2 at Sydney: Last Chance for Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill to Stake Claim for First Test

"Having got mild symptoms, I isolated myself from the team over last two days and as I lost my smell and taste since yesterday evening, I conducted my PCR test this morning and the report has come out as Covid-19 positive," he tweeted.

"I am currently under home isolation and will be following all the guidelines as per the doctors..."

Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and veteran spinner Basanta Regmi had also tested positive for the infection recently.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches