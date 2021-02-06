Former New Zealand All-rounder Taylor Dies Aged 77

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor, the only player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul on test debut, has died at the age of 77, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday.
Taylor, who had never scored a first-class century before, achieved the feat against India at Kolkata in 1965. Walking out at number eight, he struck 105 with the bat before registering figures of 5-86 with the ball.
He also scored New Zealand’s fastest test century in a game against West Indies in 1969 before the record was broken by Daniel Vettori 36 years later.
“NZC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of all-rounder, Bruce Taylor, aged 77,” the board said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family and close friends.”
Taylor played 30 tests for New Zealand, picking up 111 wickets and scoring 898 runs.
