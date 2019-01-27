Former New Zealand Bowler Ewen Chatfield Retires at 68

“It might seem silly but I have standards, even at 68, and if I can’t play to those standards, I thought it is time to flag it,” he told Stuff.co.nz.
The bowler played alongside great Richard Hadlee in the 70s and 80s and was also famous for his exploits as a number 11 batsman, who could frustrate the opposition with valuable runs down the order.
He is most remembered for his last wicket partnership of 44 with Geoff Howarth in a Test against England in 1975, which was also his debut match. In the same encounter, he was hit on the head with a bouncer for Peter Lever that fractured his skull, and his heart stopped beating.
A timely CPR from England physiotherapist Bernard Thomas saved his life.
The incident led to a debate about bowling bouncers to tailenders.
Chatfield had hoped to score a ton before retiring, but unfortunately could not better on his previous best of “fifty something”. In fact, in the last match of his career, a golden duck is all he could manage.
Although he did not want it reported, he suggested a headline for his career.
“The Naenae Express has run out of steam,” he said. "I would not mind that as a heading."
First Published: January 27, 2019, 12:11 PM IST